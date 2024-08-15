Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

Pakistan becomes 2nd largest country after India as 3,968 companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Web Desk
11:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2024
Pakistani companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce
Source: Facebook

Pakistan has emerged as the second-largest national group whose companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first half of this year, following India. Over 3,900 Pakistani firms registered for membership, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has solidified its position as a global business hub, reflected in the substantial number of foreign investors joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The influx of Pakistani companies underscores the strategic benefits that Dubai offers, including a favorable business environment, strong connectivity, and access to regional and international markets.

For Pakistani companies, joining the Dubai Chamber not only eases their entry into the Gulf market but also provides opportunities for networking, investment, and growth in a highly competitive global landscape.

A recent analysis by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, revealed that Indian investors led the list of new non-Emirati companies joining the chamber in the first half of this year, with 7,860 new companies. Pakistan ranked second with 3,968 new companies, followed by Egypt with 2,355 new companies.

While the statement did not specify the sectoral distribution of Pakistani companies, it noted that the trade and repairing services sector ranked first overall, accounting for 41.5% of the total. The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second, representing 33.6% of all new firms. The construction sector was third at 9.4%, followed by the transport, storage, and communications sector at 8.4%. The social and personal services sector ranked fifth at 6.6%.

Pakistan views the UAE, particularly Dubai, as a gateway not only to the Gulf market but also to the broader Middle East and North Africa. The strategic location of the UAE, coupled with its robust infrastructure, favorable business environment, and strong trade links, makes it an attractive entry point for Pakistani companies looking to expand their reach in the region.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:45 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Internet disruptions caused by firewall 'could cost Pakistani economy ...

11:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Pakistan becomes 2nd largest country after India as 3,968 companies ...

10:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Hammad Azhar resigns as PTI Punjab president

08:49 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

LHC again orders police to recover missing journalist Rana Shahid

08:43 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Pakistan reports 1st monkeypox case of 2024 in man who recently ...

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

Most viewed

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

06:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Fiverr flags Pakistani freelancers' gigs as unavailable amid internet ...

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

01:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem’s home to present 10 Crore ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Internet disruptions caused by firewall 'could cost Pakistani economy $300 million'

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 15 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: