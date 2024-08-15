Pakistan becomes 2nd largest country after India as 3,968 companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Pakistan has emerged as the second-largest national group whose companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first half of this year, following India. Over 3,900 Pakistani firms registered for membership, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has solidified its position as a global business hub, reflected in the substantial number of foreign investors joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The influx of Pakistani companies underscores the strategic benefits that Dubai offers, including a favorable business environment, strong connectivity, and access to regional and international markets.

For Pakistani companies, joining the Dubai Chamber not only eases their entry into the Gulf market but also provides opportunities for networking, investment, and growth in a highly competitive global landscape.

A recent analysis by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, revealed that Indian investors led the list of new non-Emirati companies joining the chamber in the first half of this year, with 7,860 new companies. Pakistan ranked second with 3,968 new companies, followed by Egypt with 2,355 new companies.

While the statement did not specify the sectoral distribution of Pakistani companies, it noted that the trade and repairing services sector ranked first overall, accounting for 41.5% of the total. The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second, representing 33.6% of all new firms. The construction sector was third at 9.4%, followed by the transport, storage, and communications sector at 8.4%. The social and personal services sector ranked fifth at 6.6%.

Pakistan views the UAE, particularly Dubai, as a gateway not only to the Gulf market but also to the broader Middle East and North Africa. The strategic location of the UAE, coupled with its robust infrastructure, favorable business environment, and strong trade links, makes it an attractive entry point for Pakistani companies looking to expand their reach in the region.