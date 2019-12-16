NAB summons ex-PM Gillani over alleged misuse of power
Web Desk
12:15 AM | 16 Dec, 2019
NAB summons ex-PM Gillani over alleged misuse of power
ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in a case related to misuse of authority regarding the appointment of Yousuf Baig Mirza as managing director of state-run television.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart has been ordered to appear before the investigators of anti-graft watchdog on Monday, . He is likely to be quizzed oabout Mirza’s perks and benefits as the MD of Pakistan Television (PTV).

The development comes a month after Mirza resigned from his post as the special assistant to the Prime Minister on media affairs, citing ‘personal reasons’. He served in the position of special assistant for almost a year.

