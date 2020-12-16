Woman SHO arrests robbers with ‘phone friendship’ trick
KARACHI – A woman station house officer (SHO) in Sindh’s capital has detained two robbers after tricking them with phone friendship.
The SHO of Tipu Sultan area, Sharafat Khan, traced a contact number of an alleged dacoit who robbed a house two weeks back.
Khan after getting the contact number acted quickly and intelligently by contacting the alleged member, and lured him into a trap of friendship.
After the friendly conversations, the lady cop asked to meet him in person - to which he agreed.
She then arrived at a local area after changing her appearance to hide her identity. Khan along with the police team arrested the alleged criminal at the planned location.
As per the police officials, jewellery, cash, and mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of the arrested robber. The accomplice was also arrested after being spotted by him.
