Web Desk
07:31 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
'Papa' comes to rescue teen threatening Military Police in Islamabad (VIDEO)
Just months after the nation witnessed ‘Colonel ki biwi’, a new viral video shows a young boy abusing and threatening a Pakistan Military Police (MP) official in the Capital.

Since last year many cases seem to be rapidly piling up, as the privileged continue to misbehave with the on-duty officers.

We’ve witnessed people hitting traffic police officials and what not.

In the video, the boy can be heard hurling abuses at an MP allegedly for tearing his jacket and punching him.

It is though unclear what actually happened.

‘Main Tere Khawabon Main Aounga’, the boy can be heard shouting at the official in a threatening tone.

Another video shows the father arriving at the incident and the boy starts abusing the official in front of his father.

Those born with privileges of money and power are often delusional about the realities of everyday life where citizens have to abide by the laws of the land.

In a country like Pakistan, elite still consider themselves above the law and mostly get away with the most heinous of crimes through money, power or taking advantage of the loopholes in the system.

