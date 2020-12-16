PMC announces MDCAT 2020 result (Check Result Here)
Web Desk
09:57 AM | 16 Dec, 2020
PMC announces MDCAT 2020 result (Check Result Here)
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Medical Commission on late Tuesday announced the result of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.

As per the PMC announcement, at least 121,181 students attempted the entry test exam while 67,611 students passed.

Click here to search results.

Six Years Of Horror – Pakistan marks 6th ... 09:44 AM | 16 Dec, 2020

PESHAWAR – The sixth anniversary of the Army Public School carnage that claimed the lives of 147 persons, ...

More From This Category
Veteran Lollywood actress Firdous Begum passes ...
10:44 AM | 16 Dec, 2020
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Deaths cross 9,000 – ...
10:34 AM | 16 Dec, 2020
Six Years Of Horror – Pakistan marks 6th ...
09:44 AM | 16 Dec, 2020
TikToker who brought Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to ...
11:58 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Nawaz Sharif spotted at London pizza shop in new ...
10:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Pakistan successfully holds MRCP PACES Clinical ...
10:57 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker who brought Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to Pakistan accused of fraud (VIDEO of ...
11:58 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr