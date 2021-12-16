Virus clouds loom over Pakistan-Windies series as 5 more members contract Covid

Board of two countries to meet today ahead of the 3rd T20I
10:24 AM | 16 Dec, 2021
Virus clouds loom over Pakistan-Windies series as 5 more members contract Covid
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies officials will meet today to determine whether the current tour can continue, as three players and two members of the visitor’s staff test positive for Covid-19.

Cricket Windies in a recent tweet said Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Dr. Akshai Mansingh have contracted the novel disease and must remain in self-isolation until they return a negative result.

Earlier, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, and Sheldon Cottrell returned positive tests five days ago and with the latest update, 11 of the 18 members of the tour are able to take the field for the third T20I scheduled for today (Thursday), with Devon Thomas also out through a finger injury in the first game.

Any cancellation would be a huge blow to PCB, which has seen tours by other two countries called off in recent months on ‘security’ grounds.

Green Shirts have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, winning the first two games. After the T20I series, the teams are slated to play three ODIs as part of the Cricket World Cup Super League, from December 18.

Tour schedule

December 13: 1st T20I, Karachi – Pakistan won by 63 runs

December 14: 2nd T20I, Karachi – Pakistan won by 9 runs

December 16: 3rd T20I, Karachi

December 18: 1st ODI, Karachi

December 20: 2nd ODI, Karachi

December 22: 3rd ODI, Karachi

