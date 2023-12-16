Elections 2024: ECP issues general polls schedule on SC order

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced the schedule for the general elections in the country.

The ECP issued the schedule for general elections on Feb 8, saying symbols would be allotted to political candidates on Jan 13.

The schedule comes after Pakistan’s top court on Friday ordered the ECP to issue the general election schedule tonight and suspended a Lahore High Court (LHC) ruling that had stayed the appointment of bureaucrats as returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs).

https://twitter.com/ECP_Pakistan/status/1735728966852546777/photo/1