PAKvAUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Pakistan 203 for 6, trailing Australia by 258 runs in Perth Test

PERTH – Aussies are apparently in a commanding position on Day 3 of the maiden Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Shan Masood led Team Pakistan was left behind after a slow start. Opener Imam-ul-Haq stood firm but he departed on 62. Mitchell Marsh outclassed Babar Azam as visitors suffered blow in the first Test on Saturday.

At lunch, Pakistan was 203-6 with Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha, still 262 runs behind.

Australia strike late in the session.



Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha will resume batting after the break 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/8CBh9KK5c1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2023

Pakistan started on 132-2 after building a solid foundation but are facing hard time against Australia’s fierce bowling attack.

Earlier, seasoned player Sarfaraz Ahmed lasted for mere 6 balls, as Mitchell Starc sent former skipper in no time.

Pakistan has struggled in Test series in Australia and hasn’t won a Test in the country since 1995.