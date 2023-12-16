Petrol, diesel prices slashed in Pakistan

Pakistan's caretaker government on Friday decreased the price of petrol by Rs14 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs13.5 per litre for the next fortnight.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the new price of petrol is Rs267.34 and Rs276.21 for HSD.
The prices of kerosene oil and light-diesel oil were reduced by Rs10.14 and Rs11.29 per litre, respectively, to Rs191.02 and Rs164.64.
The new prices of Petroleum Products for the fortnight starting from 16th December, 2023, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). pic.twitter.com/ouNPFx6LfM— Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan (@Financegovpk) December 15, 2023
Officials had previously said the prices of major petroleum products were set to fall by over Rs10 per litre each on Dec 15 for the next fortnight mainly because of a decline in the international market.
Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.92
|762.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.33
|36.68
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.86
|929.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.8
|175.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.93
|326.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.
On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.