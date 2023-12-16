Petrol, diesel prices slashed in Pakistan

Pakistan's caretaker government on Friday decreased the price of petrol by Rs14 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs13.5 per litre for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the new price of petrol is Rs267.34 and Rs276.21 for HSD.

The prices of kerosene oil and light-diesel oil were reduced by Rs10.14 and Rs11.29 per litre, respectively, to Rs191.02 and Rs164.64.

The new prices of Petroleum Products for the fortnight starting from 16th December, 2023, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). pic.twitter.com/ouNPFx6LfM — Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan (@Financegovpk) December 15, 2023

Officials had previously said the prices of major petroleum products were set to fall by over Rs10 per litre each on Dec 15 for the next fortnight mainly because of a decline in the international market.