Kabaddi World Cup 2020: Pakistan vs India final toady — Match Timings, Live Coverage, Venue

Web Desk
09:07 AM | 16 Feb, 2020
Kabaddi World Cup 2020: Pakistan vs India final toady — Match Timings, Live Coverage, Venue
Share

LAHORE - The final match of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 is being played between Pakistan and India at the Lahore's Punjab Stadium on Sunday (today). The match is scheduled to start at 8:00pm, and Geo Super will live telecast the live action.

For third and fourth positions, Iran will take on Australia at the same venue.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, India beat Australia by 42-32 points while in the second semi-final, Pakistan defeated Iran by 52-30.

It is for the fifth time that Pakistan has qualified for final of mega event.

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia is not deporting Pakistani expats: FO
09:19 AM | 16 Feb, 2020
Kabaddi World Cup 2020: Pakistan vs India final ...
09:07 AM | 16 Feb, 2020
PTI's founding member Naeemul Haque dies at 70
09:15 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
Pakistan, India win last pool matches of World ...
07:14 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari shot dead in Sindh
06:41 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
Romanian made PNS Yarmook joins Pakistan Navy
06:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Armeena Khan ties the knot with Fesl Khan on Valentine's day
02:12 PM | 15 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr