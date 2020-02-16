Kabaddi World Cup 2020: Pakistan vs India final toady — Match Timings, Live Coverage, Venue

LAHORE - The final match of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 is being played between Pakistan and India at the Lahore's Punjab Stadium on Sunday (today). The match is scheduled to start at 8:00pm, and Geo Super will live telecast the live action.

For third and fourth positions, Iran will take on Australia at the same venue.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, India beat Australia by 42-32 points while in the second semi-final, Pakistan defeated Iran by 52-30.

It is for the fifth time that Pakistan has qualified for final of mega event.