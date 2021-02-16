Woman held for supplying drugs via son’s school bags in Lahore
LAHORE – Police on Monday arrested a woman along with a rickshaw driver while smuggling drugs via school bags of the sons.
The police said the mother of two minors used the schoolbags to peddle around 9 kilograms of drugs while the minors belong in grades one and four.
Police added that the woman, Shamim, is a notorious drug peddler and part of the local drug racket.
In another incident in Multan, police have unearthed a distillery and nabbed four bootleggers during separate raids.
The police launched a crackdown on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, and have unearthed a distillery.
Police have recovered 300 liters of liquor and around 1.5 kilograms of hemp from their possession.
