Woman held for supplying drugs via son’s school bags in Lahore
Web Desk
09:20 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – Police on Monday arrested a woman along with a rickshaw driver while smuggling drugs via school bags of the sons.

The police said the mother of two minors used the schoolbags to peddle around 9 kilograms of drugs while the minors belong in grades one and four.

Police added that the woman, Shamim, is a notorious drug peddler and part of the local drug racket.

In another incident in Multan, police have unearthed a distillery and nabbed four bootleggers during separate raids.

The police launched a crackdown on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, and have unearthed a distillery.

Police have recovered 300 liters of liquor and around 1.5 kilograms of hemp from their possession.

