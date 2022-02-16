‘Jab We Met’ — Aamir Liaquat tells how he met Dania Shah (DP Exclusive)

How to steal the limelight! Nobody knows this better than Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Whenever the social media storm triggered by his third marriage to a teen starts losing its momentum, Husain surfaces on some TV channel or digital channel and creates a new controversy.

Talking to Daily Pakistan in an exclusive interview with Usama this week, Husain answered a number of questions about his personal, political and marital life.

When asked how he met Dania Shah, his 18-year-old wife from the Lodhran District in southern Punjab, Husain said he met Dania at a Mehfil-e-Milaad in Lodhran. He said it was a 28-minute meeting and he didn’t even look at her during that meeting because she belongs to a Syed family.

He said that Dania’s family used to make her kiss him on the TV screen when she was young and he used to host the Aalim Online programme on a TV channel. He said it was he who sent Dania’s family the marriage proposal.

In response to a question, Husain said by marrying a Seraiki girl from southern Punjab he has given a practical message that “we Pakistanis are one”. Urdu-speaking people, Seraikis, Sindhis, Mohajirs, Baloch, Punjabis and Pakhtuns all represent Pakistan, he said.

When asked to tell the secret how he gets married again and again, Husain said there was no secret for this. He said those who have not found a match so far should receive treatment from a doctor.

When asked to tell Husain’s qualities, Dania said he was so loving. She said her husband gave her flowers on Valentine’s Day. She said earlier Husain gifted her a car. Dania said Husain has her permission to do another marriage if he wants to.

Referring to his relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Husain said it was a love-hate relationship. He said he had told the prime minister that he did not know how to select a team. He said he also told Khan that in fact he didn’t win the 1992 World Cup because his team’s performance was very poor.

“It was rain that made it possible for Pakistan to win the World Cup,” he said he told the former captain. He said he would contest the election from southern Punjab and win it. He said Khan had given a special attention to Karachi and given development funds to every MNA from Karachi.