PSL7: Karachi Kings set 'doable target' for Multan Sultans – Check live score and squads

LAHORE – Karachi Kings set a 175-run target for Multan Sultans in 23rd match of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) at Lahore's Qaddaffi Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They have failed to impress in the PSL 7 so far and lost all the matches they played in the tournament until now.

Sultans are leading the points table as they have bagged six out of seven games so far, collecting 12 points. The rizwan-led unit won their first six games before being thrashed by the Lahore Qalandars in their last game.

In their last game, the bowlers of table-toppers struggled as they only took four wickets. Sultans were all knocked over on 130 and lost the game by 52 runs. Meanwhile, they will hope to get back momentum as they face the Babar-led squad who played seven games and lost all of them.

Kings, despite having the finest cricketer as their skipper, struggled in all three departments and are virtually out of the tournament.

However, with remaining matches in the seventh edition of the T20 tournament, they can spoil the party for other squads who still have a chance to make it to the qualifiers.

Earlier, they were on the verge of winning their first game but lost against Islamabad United in a nail-biting thriller.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani