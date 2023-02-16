Imran Khan to appear in LHC today to get protective bail in ECP protest case

PTI chief moves LHC after ATC rejects bail
LAHORE – PTI Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear before the Lahore High Court, a day after the Islamabad anti-terrorism court rejected his interim bail in a case of protest outside the Election Commission (ECP).
On Thursday, the court resumed the hearing on the bail petition filed by a defiant politician who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from the premiership. His counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique submitted his power of attorney, and PTI leader is set to arrive by 12pm today.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday asked Imran Khan to appear before the court in person if he wants to get protective bail.
The ousted premier was booked last year after PTI leaders stormed the electoral watchdog office after the Toshakhana verdict. The populist leader was on bail on medical grounds after he suffered bullet wounds in an apparent assassination attempt in Wazirabad.
Earlier, a banking court also directed the PTI chief to appear before the court in the prohibited funding case, the Islamabad High Court, however, directed the banking court to hold its verdict till February 22.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,750 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.