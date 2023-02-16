Imran Khan to appear in LHC today to get protective bail in ECP protest case

LAHORE – PTI Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear before the Lahore High Court, a day after the Islamabad anti-terrorism court rejected his interim bail in a case of protest outside the Election Commission (ECP).

On Thursday, the court resumed the hearing on the bail petition filed by a defiant politician who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from the premiership. His counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique submitted his power of attorney, and PTI leader is set to arrive by 12pm today.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday asked Imran Khan to appear before the court in person if he wants to get protective bail.

The ousted premier was booked last year after PTI leaders stormed the electoral watchdog office after the Toshakhana verdict. The populist leader was on bail on medical grounds after he suffered bullet wounds in an apparent assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

Earlier, a banking court also directed the PTI chief to appear before the court in the prohibited funding case, the Islamabad High Court, however, directed the banking court to hold its verdict till February 22.

More to follow...