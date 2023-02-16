Pakistani PM embarks on Türkiye solidarity visit today after 'apocalyptic' earthquakes

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of senior leaders including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will visit quake-hit Türkiye today on Thursday to express solidarity with the friendly nation which is battling one of the worst natural disasters in recent memory.

Reports in local media suggest that the premier is scheduled to visit areas devastated by strong earthquakes, which killed thousands.

During his three-day visit, PM Sharif will offer condolences on behalf of the Pakistani people of Pakistan and will express solidarity with Turkish brethren. Prime Minister will also call on the country’s top civil leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will discuss the relief efforts.

PM Shehbaz and Erdogan are also scheduled to have a joint visit to the affected region where he is supposed to meet the victims, as tens of thousands turned homeless amid extreme weather conditions. Millions of Turkish people left the southeast region, reports suggest as thousands of buildings become uninhabitable after the worst quakes.

Earlier this month, PM Shehbaz postponed his visit to quake-hit region and visited the Turkish embassy in the country to condole huge loss. The premier also held telephonic conversations with Turkish and Syrian premiers.

PM of late mentioned sparing no effort at all in cooperating with their Turkish brethren in their relief and rehabilitation process. PM told Turkish envoy that Pakistani government and the people of South Asian nation are standing by Turkey in this hour of grief.