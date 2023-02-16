PSL8: Islamabad United elect to field first against Karachi Kings in fourth match

MULTAN – Islamabad United have won the toss and decided to field first against Karachi Kings in the fourth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
The match will start at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard time.
Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings lost their first game of the country’s flagship cricket tournament by two runs and will eye return in today’s game. With the experience of James Vince and Matthew Wade, the squad is set to give a tough time to United. On the bowling side, Imran Tahir, and Mohammad Amir are much-hyped bowlers for Karachi Kings.
Kings have been dealt a blow as pacer Mir Hamza was ruled out from the league in wake of a finger injury. Akif Javed has been named as Mir Hamza's replacement.
Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will kick start the PSL8 campaign with today’s game as they packed their top order with power hitters. The squad played exceptionally well last year but is without Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz this time.
Squads
Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir
Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Mohammad Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
