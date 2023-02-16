PSL8: Karachi Kings, Islamabad United face-off in fourth match today

MULTAN – Karachi Kings will take on Islamabad United in the fourth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The match will start at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard time.
Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings lost their first game of the country’s flagship cricket tournament by two runs and will eye return in today’s game. With the experience of James Vince and Matthew Wade, the squad is set to give a tough time to United. On the bowling side, Imran Tahir, and Mohammad Amir are much-hyped bowlers for Karachi Kings.
Kings have been dealt a blow as pacer Mir Hamza was ruled out from the league in wake of a finger injury. Akif Javed has been named as Mir Hamza's replacement.
Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will kick start the PSL8 campaign with today’s game as they packed their top order with power hitters. The squad played exceptionally well last year but is without Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz this time.
Squads
Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir
Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Mohammad Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,750 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
