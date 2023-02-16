PSL8: Karachi Kings, Islamabad United face-off in fourth match today

MULTAN – Karachi Kings will take on Islamabad United in the fourth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The match will start at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard time.

Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings lost their first game of the country’s flagship cricket tournament by two runs and will eye return in today’s game. With the experience of James Vince and Matthew Wade, the squad is set to give a tough time to United. On the bowling side, Imran Tahir, and Mohammad Amir are much-hyped bowlers for Karachi Kings.

Kings have been dealt a blow as pacer Mir Hamza was ruled out from the league in wake of a finger injury. Akif Javed has been named as Mir Hamza's replacement.

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will kick start the PSL8 campaign with today’s game as they packed their top order with power hitters. The squad played exceptionally well last year but is without Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz this time.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Mohammad Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr