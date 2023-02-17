Search

Yasir Hussain's romantic surprise for Iqra Aziz breaks the internet

Noor Fatima 02:25 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
Source: Iqra Aziz (Instagram)

The lovebirds of Lollywood — Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain — whose love story often becomes the center of attention, are back to steal the spotlight all to themselves.

From the duo's dreamy proposal to their lavish wedding, everything they've done for each other so far becomes the epitome of expression of love. While the Karachi Se Lahore actor's history with his wife is full of sweet and romantic gestures, Hussain had unarguably the finest surprise for his lady love this Valentine's Day which not only managed to steal the Deewana diva's heart but also of netizens.  

For starters, the couple became engaged when Hussain proposed to the Suno Chanda famed actress at Lux Style Awards. The two later got married in an intimate wedding ceremony and are parents to little Kabir Hussain. Though the couple has been together since 2019, their love for each other seems to be growing by each day. 

The Badshah Begum star recently surprised Aziz with the most lavish and heartwarming Valentine's Day surprise as he is known for his extravagance when it comes to spoiling the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star.

The Jhooti actor shared an Instagram reel where he decorated the entire room for Aziz with balloons and roses. Using the couple's candid moments for decoration, the Aik Thi Laila director went above and beyond to set goals for all the men in love. 

Aziz made sure to thank her sweet husband in an Instagram post suggesting, "Thankyou baby for the cutest valentine’s surprise. Did not expect coming back to this. Love you sooooo much."

Social media users flocked to the comment section to show love for the lovely couple. Celebrities including Juggun Kazim, Sadia Ghaffar, and Areeba Habib also chimed in to express their love. 

On the work front, Aziz was recently seen in Kasak, Jhooti, Raqeeb Se, and Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3.

Hussain, on the other hand, will next be seen in Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart. 

Yasir Hussain shares 'exciting news' with fans

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

