PTI to sit in opposition in Centre and Punjab amid deepening political crisis

09:22 AM | 17 Feb, 2024
09:22 AM | 17 Feb, 2024
PTI to sit in opposition in Centre and Punjab amid deepening political crisis
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to sit in opposition in the Centre and Punjab, senior party leader Barrister Saif said.

Said made the announcement after meeting with Aftab Ahmad Sherpao, Chief of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), and decried alleged rigging in general elections 2024.

''According to Forms 45, the PTI have the necessary majority to create both the central and Punjab governments. We'll keep protesting until our demands outlined in the Constitution are fulfilled," he said.

Barrister Saif said that the PTI team delivered the message of party founder Imran Khan to the QWP leadership during their meeting. 

He added the PTI asked Aftab Ahmad Sherpao to work with them to develop a coordinated plan to prevent electoral manipulation. 

Leader of the QWP Sikandar Sherpao spoke on the occasion, stating that the political landscape is becoming more complex by the day. He went on, "It is encouraging that political parties are talking to each other." 

Pakistan's political future is uncertain as none of the main parties, the PPP, the PML-N, or the independent candidates supported by the PTI, were able to win a simple majority in the National Assembly during the general elections held on February 8.

Imran Khan has directed PTI to sit on opposition benches in Centre, Punjab: Barrister Saif

