Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like crazy', had prior info on India's Balakot air strikes, reveals his WhatsApp chat

MUMBAI – Leaked WhatsApp chat of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who is already embroiled in various controversies, has unmasked India as a state risking regional stability and promoting terrorism.

The purported chat held between Goswami and former Chief Executive Officer of the Broadcast Audience Research Council Partho Dasgupta Partho Dasgupta, who is an accused in TRP scam, also substantiates Pakistan’s claim that Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in February 2019 was a conspiracy to make an excuses for airstrike on Balakot.

It also shows how India celebrated the Pulwama attack, besides revealing that the anchorperson, who is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blue-eyed media person, had prior information about the false flag airstrike on Balakot.

In one of the alleged chats dated February 14, 2019, Goswami writes: "This attack we have won like crazy." The message was sent to Partho Dasgupta on the same day when the 40 soldiers were killed after their vehicles came under attack on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Another chat dated Feb 23, 2019, also reveals that Goswami had prior information about the Balakot airstrike, which was carried out by Indian warplanes on February 26, 2019.

In the message, Goswami informed Dasgupta how 'something big' is soon going to happen.

When Dasgupta inquires if it is 'Dawood', the journalist replied, "No sir Pakistan. Something major will be done this time."

Dasgupta replies how it is 'good for big man in this season' and 'he will sweep polls then'.

Goswami telling the former head of the rating agency about the pre-planned airstrike said, "Bigger than a normal strike. And also on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used."

In the remaining chat chunks, Goswami and Dasgubputa discuused TRPs, politicians, actors and other matters.

Goswami's purported WhatsApp chat was leaked on social media on the same day when the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing in the TRP Scam case till 29 January.