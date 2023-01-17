Mahira Khan wins hearts with her latest interaction with young fans

Pakistani showbiz fraternity's reigning queen, Mahira Khan, surely knows how make her way into fans' hearts. The Raees diva — despite her granduer and international stardom — is a humble and down to earth being who doesn't strut around given her influence.

There have been many times that the Khan's fans ran into the diva and asked for a picture. To their surprise, not only does she throw in a hug but also radiates warm energy. Keeping the same energy, the Bin Roye star gave another fan their fangirl moment.

A viral video circulating on the internet shows Khan present at a high school graduation ceremony where a particular pupil stands at a side to receive their award. While the female student walks towards the Humsafar famed actress, she hugged Khan and couldn't contain her excitement. The excited pair exchanged hugs which led to the fan's graduation cap falling off her head, and just like the angel she is, Khan helped the kid to put it back on before they walk off the stage.

Watching how the Superstar actress is humble, the students cheered for her.

Social media users were also oozing love for the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay diva.

On the work front, Khan is currently basking in the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will next be seen in Neelofar.