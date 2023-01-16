PPP leading the race in Karachi, sweeps Hyderabad as unofficial results of Sindh LG elections pour in

JI, PTI announce protests in further delay of results
KARACHI – Unofficial results show the ruling Pakistan People's Party leading the race in the second phase of the local government elections in the country’s largest city, which were held in two divisions of Sindh on Sunday after much delay.
The unofficial results started pouring in from several districts, showing PPP bagging polls in Karachi’s Malir district. The ruling also bagged 29 seats of union committee chairman and vice chairman, sweeping the polls in Gadap, Malir, and Ibrahim Hyderi.
JI is leading from the front in Gulshan-i-Hadeed’s UC-4 for chairman and vice chairman.
It was reported that PPP bagged a major landslide in local government elections in Hyderabad while official numbers were still awaited. PPP candidates are also leading from Tando Fazal, Tando Jam, Hussainabad, Qasimabad, and Nironkot towns.
The development comes as contesting parties especially Jamat e Islami accused the PPP of ‘vote rigging and criticised the ECP for being a toothless authority.
Despite the electoral watchdog’s orders, the results have not been completed till Monday morning.
In Hyderabad, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) contestants also rejected the electoral process and demanded ‘immediate intervention’ of authorities, it accused ECP for facilitating the ruling PPP in the rigging.
In Sunday’s voting, the overall turnout remained very low as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan called the local government elections a 'failure' to win the mandate of masses after the party announced to boycott over 'unjustified delimitation'.
As official results are yet to be announced, several PPP leaders claim to lead the second phase of local government, saying that the next Karachi Mayor will be from PPP.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
