PPP leading the race in Karachi, sweeps Hyderabad as unofficial results of Sindh LG elections pour in

KARACHI – Unofficial results show the ruling Pakistan People's Party leading the race in the second phase of the local government elections in the country’s largest city, which were held in two divisions of Sindh on Sunday after much delay.

The unofficial results started pouring in from several districts, showing PPP bagging polls in Karachi’s Malir district. The ruling also bagged 29 seats of union committee chairman and vice chairman, sweeping the polls in Gadap, Malir, and Ibrahim Hyderi.

JI is leading from the front in Gulshan-i-Hadeed’s UC-4 for chairman and vice chairman.

It was reported that PPP bagged a major landslide in local government elections in Hyderabad while official numbers were still awaited. PPP candidates are also leading from Tando Fazal, Tando Jam, Hussainabad, Qasimabad, and Nironkot towns.

The development comes as contesting parties especially Jamat e Islami accused the PPP of ‘vote rigging and criticised the ECP for being a toothless authority.

Despite the electoral watchdog’s orders, the results have not been completed till Monday morning.

In Hyderabad, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) contestants also rejected the electoral process and demanded ‘immediate intervention’ of authorities, it accused ECP for facilitating the ruling PPP in the rigging.

In Sunday’s voting, the overall turnout remained very low as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan called the local government elections a 'failure' to win the mandate of masses after the party announced to boycott over 'unjustified delimitation'.

As official results are yet to be announced, several PPP leaders claim to lead the second phase of local government, saying that the next Karachi Mayor will be from PPP.

More to follow...