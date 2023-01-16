Search

PakistanTop News

Sindh LG polls: PPP leads with 80 seats, JI wins 49 UCs of Karachi division so far 

Web Desk 07:00 PM | 16 Jan, 2023
Sindh LG polls: PPP leads with 80 seats, JI wins 49 UCs of Karachi division so far 

KARACHI – The official results show the ruling Pakistan People’s Party leading the race in the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh. 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the final consolidated results of 170 out of 235 union councils in Sindh’s Karachi division.

The PPP is leading with 80 union council seats followed by Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) which has won 49 seats so far. PTI has won 29 seats, PML-N six seats, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam and independent candidates with two seats each whereas Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan have a seat each to themselves for now.

The electoral body has said that the remaining results will be released by Monday evening, adding that this was “a complicated process and it takes time to prepare the result of one union council”.

It was reported that PPP bagged a major landslide in local government elections in Hyderabad while official numbers were still awaited. PPP candidates are also leading from Tando Fazal, Tando Jam, Hussainabad, Qasimabad, and Nironkot towns.  

The development comes as contesting parties especially Jamat e Islami accused the PPP of ‘vote rigging and criticised the ECP for being a toothless authority.

In Hyderabad, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) contestants also rejected the electoral process and demanded ‘immediate intervention’ of authorities, it accused ECP for facilitating the ruling PPP in the rigging.

In Sunday’s voting, the overall turnout remained very low as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan called the local government elections a ‘failure’ to win the mandate of masses after the party announced to boycott over ‘unjustified delimitation’.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Sindh LG polls: MQM-P approaches Chief Justice over ‘violation of Constitution’ by ECP

01:51 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Polling ends, vote-count begins in second phase of LG polls in Sindh

05:01 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Cold wave grips Sindh as temperature drops below 0°c for the first time in several years

09:49 AM | 15 Jan, 2023

Paramilitary forces to be deployed during LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

09:54 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

MQM-P mulls ending coalition with PDM over delimitation issue in Sindh

11:16 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

LG elections: Schools to remain closed in Karachi, Hyderabad tomorrow

08:29 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Soft loan: France provides 28.5 billion for Keyal Khwar Hydropower ...

07:42 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 16, 2023

07:45 AM | 16 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.75
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: