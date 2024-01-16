Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a decline in local market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold price dropped by Rs600 to settle at Rs217,300.

The price for 10-gram gold decreased by Rs514 to reach Rs186,300.

In international market, the price of the precious metal went down by $8 to settle at $2,067 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the KSE100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday as it shed 531.91 points closing at 63,737.46 points against 64,269.38 points the previous trading day.

A total of 407,543,943 shares valuing Rs.12.646 billion were traded during the day as compared to 382,012,304 shares valuing Rs.14.076 billion the last day.