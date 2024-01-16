Search

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

06:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a decline in local market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with international market. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold price dropped by Rs600 to settle at Rs217,300.

The price for 10-gram gold decreased by Rs514 to reach Rs186,300.

In international market, the price of the precious metal went down by $8 to settle at $2,067 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, the KSE100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday as it shed 531.91 points closing at 63,737.46 points against 64,269.38 points the previous trading day. 

A total of 407,543,943 shares valuing Rs.12.646 billion were traded during the day as compared to 382,012,304 shares valuing Rs.14.076 billion the last day.

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal in Open-market

Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 303.5 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.24 754.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.2 41.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.4 919.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 728.8 736.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 329.12 331.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

