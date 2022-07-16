Indian rapper Badshah showers praise on Asim Azhar’s ‘Habibi’
Web Desk
12:15 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
Source: Badshah (Instagram)
Pakistani singing sensation Asim Azhar has been celebrating the success of his latest solo ‘Habibi’ these days.

Released on July 11, just a day after Eidul Adha, the song has garnered more than 2.2 million views on YouTube until now and is trending on YouTube music.

Now, to add to Asim’s joy, Indian rapper and singer Badshah has showered his praise on ‘Habibi’. Asim shared Badshah’s appreciation of his latest hit number on his Instagram Stories.

Badshah wrote,

“Tripping on habibi

Means so much coming from you bhai

Kya hi banaa diya bhai, khatam melody

Lots of love big bro!!”

Earlier, the Soneya star took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to his fans in a video message for making his song an immense hit.

In another video shared by Asim, he can be seen jamming on his much-loved song with Merub Ali and others. “Here’s to all the love on Habibi you guys are showing,” Asim wrote.

He said Habibi was trending on YouTube and TikTok.

The singing powerhouse shared many TikTok videos made by fans on his mega hit song. Not only fans, celebrities too are jumping onto the Habibi bandwagon.

Pakistani actress Hira Mani was seen grooving to the much-talked-about song, while Zara Noor Abbas, Sajal Aly, Aima Baig and many others admired the track.

Indian rapper Badshah showers praise on Asim Azhar’s ‘Habibi’
12:15 AM | 16 Jul, 2022

