Johnny Depp releases new music album
Following the highly publicized and controversial defamation suit, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is flaunting his creative side by releasing an album with English rocker, Jeff Beck, slated to be released on July 15.
The 13-track album 18, features covers and has been critically panned. The album includes renditions of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On' and John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’, as well as the Velvet Underground classic, ‘Venus In Furs’. The album includes a song the Pirates of the Caribbean star penned himself, ‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’.
The choice to include a song focused on sadomasochism might seem bizarre to some, given the controversial trial centered on domestic abuse between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Aquaman actress.
The Aquaman actress was ordered to pay her ex-husband "$10.35 million in compensation and punitive damages" after a jury in Virginia ruled that Heard defamed Depp in an article published in 2018 about domestic abuse.
Depp added the project that "It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck unveiled 18 via Deuce Music/Warner.
