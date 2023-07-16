Pakistan slashes prices for petrol and diesel

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced reduction in the prices of petroleum products for next fortnight.

Announcing the prices on Saturday night, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that Rs9 per liter reduction has been made in the price of petrol prices, while the price of High Speed Diesel has been slashed by Rs7 per litre.

After the new rates, petrol’s price will be Rs253 per litre instead of Rs262 per litre, while High Speed Diesel price will be Rs253.50 per litre instead of Rs260.50.

Ishaq Dar further said that the prices of Petroleum Development Levy will remain unchanged.

The new prices will be effective from midnight tonight [Saturday].