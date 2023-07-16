Search

Suzuki GD110s latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan 

Web Desk 08:20 PM | 16 Jul, 2023
Source: Pak Suzuki

LAHORE – The Suzuki GD110s is one of the most economical and popular motorcycles produced by Pak Suzuki Motors in Pakistan.

This motorbike is both fashionable and pleasant to ride. With the addition of headlights, taillights, a sleek design, and a body form, it sacrifices style and impression for mileage while also providing the finest roadside attraction to make you the standout rider among other others.

Specs 

The Suzuki GD 110S has many specifications, including a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke, and SOHC engine with a 113 cc displacement.

It has a bore and stroke ratio of 51.0 x 55.2 and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. This bike's gasoline tank has a 9.0 litre capacity.

The GD 110S's total measurements are 1,900 x 750 x 1,050 mm, and its wheelbase is 1,215 mm. The dry weight of this motorcycle is 108 kg, and it has a ground clearance of 140 mm.

A 4-speed mesh gearbox system is included with the motorcycle to ensure a smooth riding. The wheels of the GD 110S have a 17-inch diameter, and the front tyre is 2.5 mm wide while the rear tyre is 2.75 mm wide.

Price in Pakistan

The company increased the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts after the government imposed restrictions on import.

As of July 2023, the Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs335,000.

Suzuki bikes latest price in Pakistan July update

