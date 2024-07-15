Overseas Pakistanis allowed to import vehicles under new policy

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah declared in his verdict that overseas Pakistanis are entitled to import vehicles under the personal baggage scheme, transfer of residence, and gift scheme, provided they have not imported, gifted, or received a vehicle in the last two years, as per the Import Policy Order (IPO) 2022.

FTO Advisor Dr. Waqar Ch. Arain shared this information with the business community during an awareness session on Sunday.

He added that the FTO has instructed the Director of the Directorate of Reforms & Automation in Karachi to develop and deploy an electronic Customs Release Form (e-CRF) sent by the Collectorate of Customs, Appraisement (West) Karachi.

This will enable the assessing officer to ensure that no goods declaration (GD) is filed on a new passport by the same importer who has imported a vehicle on their old passport under the Baggage, Transfer of Residence, and Gift Scheme within the last two years.