AJK budget for fiscal year 2021-22 to be announced today
MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government will present its final budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs141.4 billion today.
The lawmakers are scheduled to meet today in which Minister for Finance Dr Najeeb Naqi will present the budget.
Reports in local media quoting sources said around Rs28 billion have been proposed for the annual development package, 15 percent higher as compared to the FY-2020-21, while Rs113.4 has been embarked for the non-development expenditures. Rs 10 billion have been proposed for the transport and communication sector.
The budget will be the last for the incumbent setup as PML-N led government is competing its stipulated 5-year constitutional term next month whereas the general elections for the 53-seat of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on July 25.
Earlier, the federal government, Punjab, and Sindh provinces have unveiled their budget proposals with no additional taxes.
