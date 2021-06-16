PSL 2021 – Quetta Gladiators take on Multan Sultans tonight

ABU DHABI – Former champions Quetta Gladiators take on Multan Sultans tonight in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s sixth edition in Abu Dhabi.

After beating Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs last night, the bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators will be aiming to pull another upset and keep themselves afloat in the competition.

On the other side, Multan Sultans went off to a flying start in Abu Dhabi. The Mohammad Rizwan-led team has won both its matches and looks confident.

They’ve won three of their seven matches and are currently at 4th place with six points, above Karachi on the net run rate.

The performance of bowlers against Lahore will be a morale booster for Sarfaraz and he will ask them to repeat the show against Southern Punjab side on Wednesday.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan