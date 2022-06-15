'Did not issue political statements,' DG ISPR responds to Asad Umar's comments

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistani military spokesman has clarified that he did not issue "political statements” when he commented on the outcomes of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting which reviewed the alleged “threat letter” from the United States.

“I am the spokesperson of the services chiefs, if someone speaks something about the services chiefs, then I will have to clarify it — there is nothing political about this,” Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said Wednesday.

His statement comes in response to the remarks of PTI General-Secretary Asad Umar over the NSC meeting that was convened to review the 'threat letter' that the former ruling party claim to be part of a conspiracy against Imran Khan government.

“[They were] briefed that there was no conspiracy or evidence of any kind [against the then government], nothing like that happened. Participants were told in detail that there was no evidence of any conspiracy,” the DG ISPR had said a day earlier.

But Asad Umar, during a press conference, said that he believes that "it would be better for the army and the country if the ISPR director-general doesn't find it necessary to interpret political affairs again and again."

The military spokesman on Wednesday told a private television channel that he did not make any “political statements”, rather it was a clarification, on behalf of the services chiefs of the Pakistan armed forces.

In the interview, the DG ISPR also said the services chiefs had provided detailed input to the meeting and they had presented information based on intelligence reports, not mere speculation or opinion.

“This cannot be considered as someone’s opinion, it was a proper briefing based on intelligence reports,” Maj Gen Iftikhar said.

He further said that the military was ready to support the investigation in any way possible.