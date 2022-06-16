Pakistan announces another hike in petrol, diesel prices
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government on Wednesday night increased petrol prices by Rs 24.03 per litre, diesel by Rs. 59.16 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs. 39.49 per litre.
Earlier today, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government was not in a position to bear subsidies on petroleum products anymore.
Starting from June 16, the price of petrol will be Rs233.89 per litre, diesel will be Rs263.31, kerosene oil will be sold for Rs211.43, and the price of light diesel oil will be Rs207.47, the minister announced.
