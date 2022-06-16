‘Very bad’ – Iqra Aziz under fire after photos in short frock go viral 

09:15 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
Source: Iqra Aziz (Instagram)
KARACHI – Pakistan’s talented and innocent-looking Iqra Aziz is massively praised for her powerful performances in drama serials whether it’s Khuda Aur Muhabbat or Raqeeb. 

People in entertainment industry and fans also appreciated the way she has been balancing her personal life with lovable husband Yasir Hussain and son. 

The Jhooti actor has also been at the receiving end of the criticism for being outspoken and her dressing choices. 

This time, the young actress shared a couple of photos in which she can be seen wearing a pink-white short frock. 

The post has garnered nearly 425k views in first 18 hours but it drew mix response with most of the fans criticizing her for wearing the revealing dress. 

