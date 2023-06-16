BIEK cancels Friday's intermediate examinations

KARACHI – The examinations that were supposed to be held on Friday (tomorrow) have been postponed, according to the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), due to the scenario surrounding the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy.

On Thursday, Zaheeruddin Bhutto, the controller of examinations, released a statement on this, stating that a new date for the intermediate exams will be revealed later.

"Due to the potential for rain and the storm, the intermediate examinations that were supposed to take place tomorrow, Friday, June 16, have been postponed. Later, a new date will be revealed," the statement stated.

https://twitter.com/BiekOfficial/status/1669335199723962368

The Sindh government declared earlier this week that all exams, educational seminars, summer camps, and education-related events will be cancelled.