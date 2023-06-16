Search

Maheen Khawaja 07:07 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan
Source: Kubra Khan (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Kubra Khan on her birthday.

Known for her ability to seamlessly transition between different genres, Kubra has displayed her versatility through a diverse range of characters. From intense and emotional dramas like "Alif Allah Aur Insaan" (2017) to light-hearted romantic comedies such as "Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2" (2018), her portrayal garnered widespread acclaim, earning her accolades and establishing her as a versatile actress capable of bringing depth and authenticity to her roles.

Beyond her acting prowess, Kubra Khan has also made a mark in the world of modelling. Her striking features and elegant demeanour have graced numerous fashion campaigns and magazine covers, solidifying her status as a style icon.

Many celebrities including Hania Aamir, Shazia Wajahat, Ushna Shah, Sami Khan and many others. 

In addition, she delighted her Instagram followers by sharing snapshots on her Instagram stories. The pictures showcased an array of delightful treats, including a "Friends"-themed cake, an adorable Baby Yoda cake, and a charming bouquet of pink and white flowers. Among the thoughtful gifts was also a beautifully adorned gift box brimming with vibrant red roses. The Sinf-e-Ahan diva expressed her gratitude for all her friends.

On the work front, Kubra Khan last appeared in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

