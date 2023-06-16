Search

Pakistan

Khawaja Asif comes under fire over remarks against overseas Pakistanis

Web Desk 12:59 AM | 16 Jun, 2023
Khawaja Asif comes under fire over remarks against overseas Pakistanis
Source: File photo

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has come under fire over his remarks against the overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in Canada, United States and Europe.

Talking about the fall in remittances during a recent session of the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistanis living in the United States and Canada would not send remittances to Pakistan; they would just talk bad about their country. He said that Pakistanis living in the US and Canada bring their dead to bury in Pakistan, sell their properties here and leave.

Khawaja Asif said it was basically the Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who were sending home remittances as their children and parents were still living in Pakistan and they were buying properties in Pakistan. He said that 2.8 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and 1.8 million Pakistanis living in the UAE were the main source of remittances Pakistan was receiving from abroad.

He said that Pakistanis living in the United States and Canada were "shameless" people who would talk bad about Pakisan and hurl abuses at thier own country. He said these people should respect the country, which gave them respect and basic identity.

He said that Pakistanis work in 50 degrees temperature in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and send home remittances. He said these people come home on Eids and other festivals, but those living in Canada and the US would not come back, but still they threaten that they would not send remittances to Pakistan. 

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.facebook.com%2Fraufklasra1%2Fvideos%2F613566297201782%2F&show_text=true&width=476&t=0" width="476" height="591" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

Here are some reactions to what Khawaja Asif said in the National Assembly.

https://twitter.com/RebelByThought/status/1669086111275024386

https://twitter.com/SaraMirGilgity/status/1669313602702983168

https://twitter.com/FrankfurtPK/status/1669112608912285698

https://twitter.com/PTIofficial/status/1669222233095516161

https://twitter.com/hina98_hina/status/1669303243720085506

https://twitter.com/LALMALHI/status/1669117938652020736

https://twitter.com/TaufiqRiaz/status/1669114303494909959

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistanis can still apply for Hajj 2023 under govt scheme: Here's the procedure and deadline

11:25 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Quaid-i-Azam University stokes outrage over blasting Holi event

01:07 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Google reminds Pakistanis of elections with creative doodle

12:13 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

IMF openly criticises Pakistan budget proposals over ‘missed opportunity’ to widen tax base

09:42 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Malaysian police arrest seven Pakistanis over human trafficking

02:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Pakistan court awards death sentence to Christian man over blasphemy

09:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Khawaja Asif comes under fire over remarks against overseas ...

12:59 AM | 16 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 15 June 2023

09:03 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee registers meager gains against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.

During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.

In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Karachi PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Islamabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Peshawar PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Quetta PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sialkot PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Attock PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujranwala PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Jehlum PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Multan PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Bahawalpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujrat PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nawabshah PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Chakwal PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Hyderabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nowshehra PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sargodha PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Faisalabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Mirpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: