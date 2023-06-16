Khawaja Asif comes under fire over remarks against overseas Pakistanis

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has come under fire over his remarks against the overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in Canada, United States and Europe.

Talking about the fall in remittances during a recent session of the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistanis living in the United States and Canada would not send remittances to Pakistan; they would just talk bad about their country. He said that Pakistanis living in the US and Canada bring their dead to bury in Pakistan, sell their properties here and leave.

Khawaja Asif said it was basically the Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who were sending home remittances as their children and parents were still living in Pakistan and they were buying properties in Pakistan. He said that 2.8 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and 1.8 million Pakistanis living in the UAE were the main source of remittances Pakistan was receiving from abroad.

He said that Pakistanis living in the United States and Canada were "shameless" people who would talk bad about Pakisan and hurl abuses at thier own country. He said these people should respect the country, which gave them respect and basic identity.

He said that Pakistanis work in 50 degrees temperature in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and send home remittances. He said these people come home on Eids and other festivals, but those living in Canada and the US would not come back, but still they threaten that they would not send remittances to Pakistan.

Here are some reactions to what Khawaja Asif said in the National Assembly.

