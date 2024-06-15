Behroze Sabzwari says his remarks about Imran Khan were 'edited, rubbish'

Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari, a stalwart of Pakistan's entertainment industry with a career spanning over four decades, has found himself at the center of a heated controversy following statements allegedly made about former Prime Minister Imran Khan's drinking habits.
Currently incarcerated at Adiyala Jail in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan has not issued any comments or clarifications. However, the public response to Sabzwari's purported remarks has been overwhelmingly negative, with many finding them distasteful and unfounded.
The controversy erupted after Sabzwari appeared on a podcast on YouTube. During the interview, Sabzwari allegedly claimed that Imran Khan had consumed alcohol in his presence, but he never took more than one drink.
The backlash was immediate and intense, leading to the temporary removal of the interview from YouTube. The video has since been reinstated, further fueling public debate.
In a recent conversation, Sabzwari vehemently denied the allegations, stating that the interview was heavily edited and misrepresented his words.
"This interview is edited and rubbish," Sabzwari asserted, expressing his intention to pursue legal action against the YouTube channel for allegedly distorting his comments. He announced plans to release a formal statement soon to clarify his position.
The controversy highlights the fraught intersection of media, celebrity, and politics in Pakistan, and underscores the challenges public figures face in managing their public personas amidst the pressures of modern digital media.
