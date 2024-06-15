Hajj sermon 2024: Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly highlights pain and sufferings of Palestinians

On Saturday, over 1.5 million pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat for the pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, spending hours in earnest prayer.
This year's Hajj sermon, delivered by Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly, an imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, resonated deeply against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Sheikh Al-Muaiqly's sermon at Masjid-e-Nimrah emphasized the importance of cooperation, mutual assistance, and compassion. Highlighting the significance of Sharia in leading a righteous life, he urged the pilgrims to pray for themselves, their parents, and their relatives.
Particularly poignant were his prayers for the Palestinians suffering from oppression and brutality. He called upon Allah to aid those enduring hardships in Gaza, where basic necessities such as food and water are scarce due to the ongoing conflict.
"The most deserving of prayer are the people of Palestine, where there is not even food and water," said Sheikh Al-Muaiqly, reflecting on the dire situation faced by Palestinians. His plea underscored the severity of the crisis, urging the global Muslim community to remember their suffering brothers and sisters in their prayers.
In his sermon, Sheikh Al-Muaiqly reiterated the central tenets of Islam, urging believers to maintain taqwa (piety) and righteousness. He emphasized that Allah provides for the pious from unimaginable sources and forgives their sins.
"Worship is only for Allah, and command is only for Allah," he declared, reaffirming the principle of Tawheed (the oneness of God).
He reminded the pilgrims that those who trust in Allah will find sufficiency in Him, and His mercy encompasses all things. Sheikh Al-Muaiqly also stressed the importance of justice, integrity, and the avoidance of corruption and obscenity, calling on Muslims to uphold these values in their daily lives.
This year's Hajj pilgrims have faced scorching heat, a stark reminder of the impact of climate change on the region. Despite the challenging conditions, the spirit of devotion and resilience among the pilgrims remains undeterred.
In conclusion, Sheikh Al-Muaiqly's sermon was a powerful call for peace, compassion, and solidarity, especially with the oppressed in Gaza. He urged the faithful to extend their prayers and support to those in need, fostering a sense of global Muslim unity.
As the pilgrims concluded their prayers at Mount Arafat, the messages of peace and compassion echoed strongly, offering hope and solace to many amidst these turbulent times.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.