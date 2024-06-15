Hajj sermon 2024: Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly highlights pain and sufferings of Palestinians

On Saturday, over 1.5 million pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat for the pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, spending hours in earnest prayer.

This year's Hajj sermon, delivered by Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly, an imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, resonated deeply against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Sheikh Al-Muaiqly's sermon at Masjid-e-Nimrah emphasized the importance of cooperation, mutual assistance, and compassion. Highlighting the significance of Sharia in leading a righteous life, he urged the pilgrims to pray for themselves, their parents, and their relatives.

Urgent Prayers for Palestine

Particularly poignant were his prayers for the Palestinians suffering from oppression and brutality. He called upon Allah to aid those enduring hardships in Gaza, where basic necessities such as food and water are scarce due to the ongoing conflict.

"The most deserving of prayer are the people of Palestine, where there is not even food and water," said Sheikh Al-Muaiqly, reflecting on the dire situation faced by Palestinians. His plea underscored the severity of the crisis, urging the global Muslim community to remember their suffering brothers and sisters in their prayers.

Message of Taqwa and Righteousness

In his sermon, Sheikh Al-Muaiqly reiterated the central tenets of Islam, urging believers to maintain taqwa (piety) and righteousness. He emphasized that Allah provides for the pious from unimaginable sources and forgives their sins.

"Worship is only for Allah, and command is only for Allah," he declared, reaffirming the principle of Tawheed (the oneness of God).

He reminded the pilgrims that those who trust in Allah will find sufficiency in Him, and His mercy encompasses all things. Sheikh Al-Muaiqly also stressed the importance of justice, integrity, and the avoidance of corruption and obscenity, calling on Muslims to uphold these values in their daily lives.

Scorching Heat

This year's Hajj pilgrims have faced scorching heat, a stark reminder of the impact of climate change on the region. Despite the challenging conditions, the spirit of devotion and resilience among the pilgrims remains undeterred.

In conclusion, Sheikh Al-Muaiqly's sermon was a powerful call for peace, compassion, and solidarity, especially with the oppressed in Gaza. He urged the faithful to extend their prayers and support to those in need, fostering a sense of global Muslim unity.

As the pilgrims concluded their prayers at Mount Arafat, the messages of peace and compassion echoed strongly, offering hope and solace to many amidst these turbulent times.