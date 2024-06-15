Search

Sports

One of two missing Japanese climbers' body found at Spantik Peak in Pakistan

Web Desk
11:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024
One of two missing Japanese climbers' body found at Spantik Peak in Pakistan
Source: File photos

Pakistani officials reported on Saturday that rescuers had located the body of a Japanese climber who had gone missing at Spantik Peak in the Shigar Valley of northern Pakistan.

"Today (Saturday), we found the body of one of the two missing Japanese climbers, and the search for the second climber is ongoing," said Shigar Deputy Commissioner Walullah Falahi.

Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, confirmed this development and mentioned that high-altitude porters successfully retrieved the body from Spantik Peak, also known as Golden Peak.

"The body has been moved to a safer location, but the search for the second climber continues. The identity of the deceased climber has not yet been confirmed. Authorities are coordinating with the Japanese Embassy and the tour company, with decisions pending on whether to repatriate the body or bury it in Pakistan," Haidri said.

He also noted that army helicopters have been assisting in the rescue efforts since Thursday.

Ryuseki Hiraoka and Atsushi Taguchi went missing on Tuesday while climbing in Alpine style without porters between the Shigar and Nagar districts in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

In August last year, a Japanese climber was killed, and another was injured during an expedition in the region.

Formerly known as the Northern Area and once part of the erstwhile Pakistan-administered state of Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan is home to five peaks over 8,000 meters (26,246 feet), including K2, the world's second-highest mountain peak.

Several mountaineers have lost their lives in recent years while attempting to ascend these treacherous mountains. Pakistan's iconic climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri, and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr were killed while attempting to summit the 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) K2 in July 2021.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

11:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

One of two missing Japanese climbers' body found at Spantik Peak in ...

10:29 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Shan Masood to stay as Test captain

07:35 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim to retire again after humiliating exit from ...

11:33 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

Pakistani police cop bags gold medal in South Asian Bodybuilding ...

11:02 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

PCB to reevaluate players contracts after Pakistan's early exit from ...

12:25 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024

Sports

09:00 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team faces treason case

10:04 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistani lawyer files case against National Cricket Team Over T20 ...

11:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam to continue as captain despite team's poor performance in ...

06:39 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan beats India to reach semi-final of Asian Squash Championship

11:42 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threatens Pakistan's Super 8 hopes in USA vs ...

08:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh move a step closer to Super Eight

Advertisement

Latest

11:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

One of two missing Japanese climbers' body found at Spantik Peak in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 15 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.5
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: