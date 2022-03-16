PAKvAUS, 2nd Test – Pakistan aim to block Australia’s victory march on Day 5

KARACHI – Pakistan is set to resume its innings against in-form Australia on fifth day of the second Test at National Stadium, Karachi, today (Wednesday), with former hope to bag victory against visitors.

With Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique on the crease, the Men in Green Shirts finished the fourth day game on 192-2. They need to show extraordinary performance to achieve 314 target in last day’s inning.

On fourth day, Babar Azam has etched his name in history books as he slammed triple digits against in-form Aussies.

Azam, who is considered one of the finest batsmen of this generation, has become the first-ever Pakistani captain to score a Test century on a home ground.

The 27-year-old right-handed batsman achieved the feat of becoming the second Pakistan captain after former batting great Younis Khan to have ever scored a ton in the fourth inning of a Test match. Khan, a cricketer turned coach, created history back in 2007 against archrival India.

Meanwhile, Pakistani skipper's partnership with Abdullah Shafique has also seen a record being broken. The current partnership of 171 runs is said to be the highest-ever partnership for any wicket against Kangaroos.

The Pakistani skipper hopes that his batters have the ability to create history by chasing the highest-ever target in Test cricket to beat Australia in the seaside metropolis.