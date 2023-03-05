Search

10th Eat Festival - Lahore edition brought together food and music under one roof

Web Desk 11:13 PM | 5 Mar, 2023
LAHORE - The much-awaited Eat Festival took place in Lahore this weekend from March 3rd-5th, and food lovers from across the city gathered for this incredible event. The Eat Festival has always been a family-oriented celebration of food, culture, and entertainment, and this year’s edition was no different.

Several famous eateries from Lahore participated in this year’s festival, offering diverse cuisines to tantalize the taste buds. From traditional Pakistani dishes to fusion, Chinese, and fast food favourites, there was something for everyone at the Lahore Eat Festival.

In addition to the food, the festival featured entertainment, family-friendly activities, and live musical performances by Noman Jalal, Soch the Band, Ali Noor, Abrarul Haq, Ibrar Malik, Bilal Saeed, Taha G, Noman Jalal, and Sherjan Ahmed to keep everyone engaged and entertained.

The Lahore Eat Festival has always been a platform to showcase local culinary talent; this year’s event was no exception. Women food entrepreneurs were once again given the opportunity to showcase their skills and entrepreneurial abilities, with many stalls operated and run by inspiring female chefs and home-based eatery owners.

As always, the festival was family-friendly, with a strict no-stags policy to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Medical and first-aid facilities were also on standby throughout the festival to cater to unfortunate emergencies.

The Eat Festival is not just about food and music but is also a celebration of community and culture. The festival has always been a beacon for local businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to a broader audience, promoting economic growth and community development.

University and college students in Lahore were given the opportunity to attend this year’s Lahore Eat Festival free of cost by presenting their student ID cards at the entrance. This initiative was taken to facilitate the students and alleviate the burden of the festival’s entrance fee on their wallets. This allowed them to experience the diverse food culture of Lahore without any financial barriers.

The 2023 Lahore Eat Festival was another triumphant affair and an unforgettable experience for all the attendees. We will see you next year. Keep following our socials to stay updated about all things EAT.

