Aima Baig lashes out at a publication over misleading content

Lollywood's vocal powerhouse, Aima Baig, is one of the most talented and versatile singers in the music industry with a number of smash-hits under her belt, but that doesn't stop people from misconstruing her statements and garnering negative attention.

After Baig's name was misused to promote Pak Fest for which she lambasted the authorities, another problematic matter came her way.

The Aya Lariye singer recently responded to a misleading headline published by a local news portal that misled the audience by twisting Baig's words into an incestuous narrative.

The Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi singer originally said, "I had my first crush when I was ten years old, and it was my elder brother's friend. My brother is seven years older than me, so he [the crush] was also like a brother, but I had a crush on him because he had these crystal blue eyes and I was bewitched, and I would think what is happening? Is that even real?"

"So that was my first crush," Baig added.

The Yunhi Rastay Mai crooner went ballistic and stated, "Have some shame! I never said anything stupid like that! Is this really something we should be talking about, clearly not knowing how sensitive is this topic."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Baig's recent singles include Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, and Balma Bhagora.