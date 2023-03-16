Court tells Imran Khan to surrender to avoid police operation

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is looking for relief from the higher court for its chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference, the sessions court took up the case.

Reports in local media said Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal told defiant Imran Khan to cooperate with the state instead of showing resistance as his legal team seeks cancellation of arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.

In today’s hearing, Imran’s counsel reads out the ruling of the High Court that upheld the arrest warrants and directed him to submit an undertaking in the sessions court. The judge remarked that the issue can be resolved if the PTI chief surrendered before the court.

Imran’s lawyer asked “Is it a must to arrest his client to produce before the court? on which the judge said as per the law former premier should assist the police and not show resistance. Judge Zafar Iqbal also remarked that arrest warrants of the PTI chairman have become the most expensive as government paid huge amount to implement them.

Imran’s lawyer maintained that there would be no need to uphold the warrants after the submission of the undertaking. Later, the court issued notice to Election Commission and adjourned the hearing till 12pm.

More to follow…