Court tells Imran Khan to surrender to avoid police operation

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is looking for relief from the higher court for its chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference, the sessions court took up the case.
Reports in local media said Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal told defiant Imran Khan to cooperate with the state instead of showing resistance as his legal team seeks cancellation of arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.
In today’s hearing, Imran’s counsel reads out the ruling of the High Court that upheld the arrest warrants and directed him to submit an undertaking in the sessions court. The judge remarked that the issue can be resolved if the PTI chief surrendered before the court.
Imran’s lawyer asked “Is it a must to arrest his client to produce before the court? on which the judge said as per the law former premier should assist the police and not show resistance. Judge Zafar Iqbal also remarked that arrest warrants of the PTI chairman have become the most expensive as government paid huge amount to implement them.
Imran’s lawyer maintained that there would be no need to uphold the warrants after the submission of the undertaking. Later, the court issued notice to Election Commission and adjourned the hearing till 12pm.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340
|343.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
