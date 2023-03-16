Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi face off in PSL8 Eliminator 1 tonight

LAHORE – Red-hot Islamabad United will face star-studded Peshawar Zalmi in a high-octane first eliminator today on Thursday, at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Today’s fixture is a do-or-die game foe both sides as the winner will advance to the second eliminator, slated to be played tomorrow Friday, March 17. The shadab-led side qualified for the playoffs after clinching the third spot.

Yellow Storm Zalmi, on the other hand, is one spot below United and squatting at a fourth place to reach the Eliminator. Zalmi and United last locked horns on March 12 which was bagged by Babar Azam led side by 13 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United's head-to-head record stands tied at 10-10. The two teams have met in 20 matches so far in the Pakistan Super League and have beaten each other 10 times.

United remain in command in their recent clashes against Zalmi as the franchise defeated the other side thrice in five games.

Squads

Islamabad United: Hasan Nawaz, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad