Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi face off in PSL8 Eliminator 1 tonight

LAHORE – Red-hot Islamabad United will face star-studded Peshawar Zalmi in a high-octane first eliminator today on Thursday, at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
Today’s fixture is a do-or-die game foe both sides as the winner will advance to the second eliminator, slated to be played tomorrow Friday, March 17. The shadab-led side qualified for the playoffs after clinching the third spot.
Yellow Storm Zalmi, on the other hand, is one spot below United and squatting at a fourth place to reach the Eliminator. Zalmi and United last locked horns on March 12 which was bagged by Babar Azam led side by 13 runs.
Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United's head-to-head record stands tied at 10-10. The two teams have met in 20 matches so far in the Pakistan Super League and have beaten each other 10 times.
United remain in command in their recent clashes against Zalmi as the franchise defeated the other side thrice in five games.
Islamabad United: Hasan Nawaz, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340
|343.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.