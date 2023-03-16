Peshawar Zalmi set 184 runs target for Islamabad United in PSL8 Eliminator 1

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi set a target of 184 runs for Islamabad United in a high-octane first eliminator today on Thursday, at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
Saim Ayub (23) and Babar Azam (64) built a strong opening stand before they were sent to the pavilion. Haseebullah made 15 runs while Mohammad Haris played excellent innings of 34 off 17 balls helping team to set a tough target for United.
Shadab Khan took two wickets while Hasan Ali and Mohammad Waseem Jr bagged one wicket each but they could not restrict the Zalmi for building a huge target.
Earlier, Red-hot Islamabad United won the toss and decided to field first.
Today’s fixture is a do-or-die game foe both sides as the winner will advance to the second eliminator, slated to be played tomorrow Friday, March 17. The shadab-led side qualified for the playoffs after clinching the third spot.
Yellow Storm Zalmi, on the other hand, is one spot below United and squatting at a fourth place to reach the Eliminator. Zalmi and United last locked horns on March 12 which was bagged by Babar Azam led side by 13 runs.
Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United's head-to-head record stands tied at 10-10. The two teams have met in 20 matches so far in the Pakistan Super League and have beaten each other 10 times.
United remain in command in their recent clashes against Zalmi as the franchise defeated the other side thrice in five games.
Islamabad United: Hasan Nawaz, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340
|343.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 to reach Rs203,500 on Thursday, maintain his gaining momentum during this business week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs943 to settle at Rs174,468.
The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $2 to close at $1926.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
