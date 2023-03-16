Sadia Khan is a vision to behold in an asymmetrical black gown

Lollywood diva Sadia Khan is a multi-talented personality who is widely recognised for her exceptional acting prowess, but her talent doesn't stop there. She has made a name for herself in the fashion world, as well, and her impeccable sense of style is something that sets her apart from the rest.

Her fashion-forward sense is characterized by her fearlessness in trying out new styles and pushing the boundaries of fashion. Her innate confidence shines through in the way she carries herself, making her a true diva in every sense of the word. Whether she is walking the red carpet or stepping out for a casual day out, she never fails to impress with her fashion choices.

With a keen eye for fashion and an unwavering sense of self-assurance, Sadia Khan is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment and fashion industry.

Her latest pictures, featuring her in a black asymmetrical gown that showcases her fit and slender physique, have left us absolutely spellbound. In her latest post, she opted for bold smokey eye makeup and complemented it with a stunning shade of rosy lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty. Her luscious locks were left centre parted and styled in loose, flowing curls, adding effortless charm to her overall appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima Sadia khan (@sadiakhanofficial)

Her recent clicks garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions and praises from her followers as fans flooded the comment section with emojis.

Sadia was last seen in Maryam Periera (2018). She is known for roles in Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Shayad, and Maryam Periera. Khan also appears in films Dunno Y2, Life Is a Moment, and Abdullah: The Final Witness.