Pakistan

Asad Toor released from Adiala Jail after court grants him bail

10:07 PM | 16 Mar, 2024
Pakistani authorities on Saturday released the jailed journalist Asad Ali Toor from Adiala Jail after an Islamabad court approved his bail. 

Toor was accused of running an online campaign against the higher judiciary of the country. He was arrested on February 26 under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act for allegedly running a malicious campaign against the state institutions. He was later remanded into police custody and eventually sent to jail.

Pakistan's car­e­taker government had set up a joint investigation team (JIT) in January this year to probe the alleged social media campaign against the judiciary that was triggered by the Supreme Court’s ruling, which stripped jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its bat symbol. 

This investigation led to Toor’s questioning by officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for eight hours on February 23. Action against Toor was taken despite previous assurances to the Supreme Court that no action would be taken against journalists before the general elections.

As the case developed, the Islamabad High Court intervened, ordering an expedited bail hearing for Toor, which had been postponed to March 18 due to the investigating officer’s illness. This legal drama unfolded amid calls from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) for Toor’s immediate release and an end to his harassment, highlighting concerns over freedom of expression and the press in Pakistan.

Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar conducted the hearing of the case today where Toor was represented by Advocates Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chatha. The investigation officer of the case and FIA prosecutor Ashfaq Hussain Shah were present in court with the case record.

In the beginning of the hearing, Advocate Chatha submitted the Supreme Court’s observation that journalists should not be booked over a social media campaign against superior judges.

On this, Judge Dilawar asked the investigation officer of the case and the FIA prosecutor if the Supreme Court’s observation was true. “Yes this observation is true,” the FIA official told the court. Subsequently, the court accepted Toor’s bail plea against surety bonds of Rs5,000 and he was later released from Adiala Jail.

