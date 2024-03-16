PSL 9, Eliminator 2: Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi today

KARACHI – Islamabad United will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in the second eliminator of Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at National Stadium Karachi tonight.

The match will start at nine tonight. The winning team will face Multan Sultans in the final of event on Monday in Karachi.

In the last five encounters, Zalmi have won three and Islamabad United have emerged triumph in two.

In first eliminator, United beat Quetta Gladiators by 39 runs at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Friday night. Islamabad scored 174-9 in the first innings, which they comfortably defended as Quetta was dismissed for just 135.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy