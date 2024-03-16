Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2024

PSL 9, Eliminator 2: Peshawar Zalmi set 'achievable target' for Islamabad United

Web Desk
05:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2024
PSL 9, Eliminator 2: Peshawar Zalmi set 'achievable target' for Islamabad United
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi set a 186-run target for Islamabad United in the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday night.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets.

The match started at 9:00pm. The winning team will face Multan Sultans in the final of the event in Karachi on Monday.

In the last five encounters, Zalmi have won three and Islamabad United have emerged triumph in two.

In first eliminator, United beat Quetta Gladiators by 39 runs at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Friday night. Islamabad scored 174-9 in the first innings, which they comfortably defended as Quetta was dismissed for just 135.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy

PSL 9: Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed fined for violating code of conduct

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Eliminator 2: Peshawar Zalmi set 'achievable target' for ...

03:33 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed fined for violating code of conduct

10:17 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Eliminator 1: Shadab shines as Islamabad United beat Quetta ...

09:08 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam completes 1,000 T20 runs in 2024

03:33 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, first play-off : Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live match ...

11:03 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Multan Sultans reach PSL 9 final as Peshawar Zalmi fall flat

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Indian actress charged with gold theft threatens suicide

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 March 2024

Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 182.07 184.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: